Photo 1695
Almost ripe
Choke cherries on a bigger Choke Cherry bush/tree.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
leaves
berry
choke cherry
