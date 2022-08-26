Sign up
Photo 1738
Antique Ford pickup
This is parked at a business on our main thoroughfare, College Avenue.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1738
photos
29
followers
29
following
476% complete
View this month »
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th August 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ford
,
antique
,
pickup
Milanie
ace
Bet that got lots of attention!
August 27th, 2022
