Photo 1737
Just irrigated.
I arrived apparently just after the sprinkler stopped and found this sprinkler dropped Dahlia. CSU Annual Trial Garden.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
2
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flower
,
water drops
,
dhalia
Judith Johnson
Lovely capture and colour
August 25th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
How fortunate! Those water droplets add a little sparkle! Lovely shot!
August 25th, 2022
