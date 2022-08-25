Previous
Just irrigated. by sandlily
Just irrigated.

I arrived apparently just after the sprinkler stopped and found this sprinkler dropped Dahlia. CSU Annual Trial Garden.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Judith Johnson
Lovely capture and colour
August 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
How fortunate! Those water droplets add a little sparkle! Lovely shot!
August 25th, 2022  
