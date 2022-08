Hay Day (tm) Red

Hellenium Autumnale according to the sign at the CSU Gardens. Somehow they remind me of Mariachi sombreros. According to Wikipedia the common names are as follows: Autumn Sneezeweed, Bitterweed, Common Sneezeweed, Dogtooth-daisy, Fall Sneezeweed, False Sunflower, Helen's Flower, or just plain Sneezeweed