Butcher Jones Trail overlooking Saguaro Lake by sandlily
Butcher Jones Trail overlooking Saguaro Lake

Our view from the trail as we ate lunch. Friends from Ft.Collins and I went hiking along the Butcher Jones Trail.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
