Photo 709
9 26 Saguaro Reservoir and Mountains
Early morning at the Butcher Jones Recreation site in Tonto NF.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th September 2024 6:50am
Tags
mountains
boat
lake
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
September 27th, 2024
