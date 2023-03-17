Previous
Next
Blue flowers by sandlily
Photo 1874

Blue flowers

This shrub is in one of the large pots along the Avenue of the Fountains.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
513% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise