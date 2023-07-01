Sign up
Photo 1978
Jul 1 Bird on the roof
Cheated with a better sky to outline the Gambel Quail on the roof.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
1st July 2023 8:32pm
Tags
bird
,
quail
,
gambel's quail
