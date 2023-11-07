Previous
11 7 Honeysuckle bud by sandlily
Photo 2102

11 7 Honeysuckle bud

Our hummingbird, Terry, has been flying around the bush checking for any buds opening.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Dawn ace
A nice shot
November 9th, 2023  
