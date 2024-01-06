Sign up
Photo 2158
1-6 Still life
Spent much of the afternoon making Kale Chips
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Views
1
Nature
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th January 2024 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
apple
,
bananas
,
orange
,
pear
