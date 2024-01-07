Sign up
Photo 2159
1 7 a Little hail
We expected rain but not the hail. I know it wasn't much but unexpected.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
surprise
,
hail
