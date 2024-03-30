3-30 Following the sun

Previous
The Easter Lilies we bought for church have more buds than open lilies, hoping by keeping them in the sun most of the day will cause them to open.
Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
