Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2365
8 8 Plants were carefully pruned for view
Our guide explained that the the bush in the foreground was pruned so that the person on the path could see through them to the pond and beyond.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3973
photos
33
followers
35
following
647% complete
View this month »
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
Latest from all albums
668
2364
577
360
669
2365
578
361
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
8th August 2024 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
garden
,
pond
,
shrubs
,
japanese garden
,
snow lantern
,
nitobe memorial garden
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
August 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close