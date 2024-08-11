Previous
8 11 Blue Bells by sandlily
Photo 2368

8 11 Blue Bells

Our tour group went to Government House in Victoria BC for the Gardens. Gorgeous grounds above much of Victoria. I don't believe I have ever seen more vibrant blue bells.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
648% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise