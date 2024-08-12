Previous
View of the House from the Garden by sandlily
View of the House from the Garden

Prince and Princess Abkhazi created this garden on a piece of property that Peggy had bought before she married Prince Abkhazi. She had a fascinating life that is detailed in "A Curious Life: The Biography of Peggy Abkhazi.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Corinne C ace
Great POV
August 25th, 2024  
