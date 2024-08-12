Sign up
Previous
Photo 2369
View of the House from the Garden
Prince and Princess Abkhazi created this garden on a piece of property that Peggy had bought before she married Prince Abkhazi. She had a fascinating life that is detailed in "A Curious Life: The Biography of Peggy Abkhazi.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
1
1
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3989
photos
34
followers
35
following
649% complete
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th August 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
rock
,
foliage
Corinne C
Great POV
August 25th, 2024
