35 / 365
Amber Wheel Gallardia
Posted a freeze warning so I went to the Annual Trial Gardens to capture everything I could.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
15th October 2022 3:03pm
Privacy
Tags
flower
,
gallardia
