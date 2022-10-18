Previous
colchicum autumnale by sandlily
36 / 365

colchicum autumnale

Love seeing these every autumn on my way to the Library.
18th October 2022

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Corinne C ace
They are very pretty
October 19th, 2022  
