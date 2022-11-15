Previous
Rose bud in our little square by sandlily
58 / 365

Rose bud in our little square

A few houses down is a small green area square with 2 tables and 2 porch swings. They recently added rose bushes around the perimeter.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
