Previous
Next
Light and Shadows by sandlily
61 / 365

Light and Shadows

Walking back from the store saw this and used my iPhone to capture. Better on black.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise