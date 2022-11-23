Previous
Welcome flag up by sandlily
66 / 365

Welcome flag up

We bought the flag before the stand for the flag. Now it is up for our family and friends to see as they come up our walk.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
