Flower Arranging class by sandlily
85 / 365

Flower Arranging class

One of the events arranged for tenants in the Havenly community. It was very informative about plants that grow in the area. The instructor grows her own flowers and does flower arrangements. This was a tied bouquet.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Photo Details

