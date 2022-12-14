Sign up
85 / 365
Flower Arranging class
One of the events arranged for tenants in the Havenly community. It was very informative about plants that grow in the area. The instructor grows her own flowers and does flower arrangements. This was a tied bouquet.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
chrysanthemum
,
waxflower
