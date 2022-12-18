Previous
Next
Orange Tree/bush by sandlily
89 / 365

Orange Tree/bush

This does remind me of Christmas because my dad always told us about the excitement of getting an orange at Christmas.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise