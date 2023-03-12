Previous
Cleftleaf Wild Heliotrope by sandlily
Cleftleaf Wild Heliotrope

Or Notch-leafed phacelia (Phacelia crenulata) or what I consider the obnoxious common name
Notch-leaf scorpion-weed.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
