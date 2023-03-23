Sign up
178 / 365
Cardinal
Hanging around the picnic area hoping for food. At the Boyce Thompson Arboretum
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
2161
photos
32
followers
35
following
49% complete
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
23rd March 2023 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
bird
,
branches
,
clouds
,
cardinal
