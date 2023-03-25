Previous
Evening flower by sandlily
180 / 365

Evening flower

This caught my eye on the way home from the Dark Sky Festival.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Sand Lily

Judith Johnson ace
Pretty flower and colour
March 26th, 2023  
