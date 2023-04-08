Previous
Next
Single geranium bloom by sandlily
194 / 365

Single geranium bloom

Potted plant on our patio
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice deep color. I love also their perfume.
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise