271 / 365
Jun 24 Peek a boo
New bud on the Peace lily.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Flora and fauna
NIKON D5300
24th June 2023 6:50pm
Tags
leaves
bud
