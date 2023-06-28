Sign up
Previous
275 / 365
Jun 28 White flowers
These are growing in the median of the Avenue of the Fountains. It is a shrub that sends out these branches with the flowers on the end.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
28th June 2023 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
June 29th, 2023
