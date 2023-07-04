Sign up
281 / 365
Jul 4 Flag and flowers
Early morning sign of the 4th of July.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
flag
flowers
