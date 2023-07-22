Sign up
Previous
297 / 365
Jul 22 Desert Marigold
The flowers seem to be blooming smaller now with the extreme heat. Still blooming, but putting less out for the heat.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
2527
photos
31
followers
34
following
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
22nd July 2023 7:41am
Tags
flower
,
desert marigold
