Previous
352 / 365
9 17 Mexican Bird of Paradise Still Blooming
These bushes amaze me, they bloom, seed and then start blooming again.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
2
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
17th September 2023 7:24pm
Tags
flower
,
mexican bird of paradise
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's really such a great colour pop!
September 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
September 18th, 2023
