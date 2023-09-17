Previous
9 17 Mexican Bird of Paradise Still Blooming by sandlily
352 / 365

9 17 Mexican Bird of Paradise Still Blooming

These bushes amaze me, they bloom, seed and then start blooming again.
17th September 2023

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
it's really such a great colour pop!
September 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice!
September 18th, 2023  
