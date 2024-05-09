Sign up
Previous
Photo 581
5 9 Pink Desert Willow
These trees down the avenue have a lighter pink bloom than the ones in our complex.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
flowers
,
desert willow
