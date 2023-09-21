Sign up
Previous
356 / 365
9 21 Feathered Visitor
We noticed the hummingbirds were checking for food, so we made some nectar, got out the feeders and put them out. Also had just acquired the bird bath with fountain. This is a tree branch we salvaged and put on the patio.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
0
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
2763
photos
32
followers
35
following
97% complete
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
75
274
2055
355
76
275
2056
356
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st September 2023 6:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
branch
,
hummingbird
