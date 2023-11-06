Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 399
11 6 Tradescantia Purple Queen
Saw this in a downtown courtyard. The purple really caught my attention.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
2936
photos
34
followers
36
following
109% complete
View this month »
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Latest from all albums
117
317
2100
398
118
318
2101
399
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th November 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
tradescantia purple queen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close