Previous
11 9 Full bloom by sandlily
Photo 402

11 9 Full bloom

Last shot was of it almost open, now it is open. Wasn't sure if it was opening or closing last time.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise