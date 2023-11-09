Sign up
Photo 402
11 9 Full bloom
Last shot was of it almost open, now it is open. Wasn't sure if it was opening or closing last time.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
9th November 2023 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
petunia
