11 20 Caterpillar
Photo 413

11 20 Caterpillar

If the internet is correct this is a Monarch caterpillar. According to it they feed on any kind of milkweed and it is on a Rush Milkweed.
20th November 2023

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
