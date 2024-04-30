Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 572
4 30 Sterling Rose
A lovely bday present for my sister, from a close friend.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3593
photos
34
followers
36
following
156% complete
View this month »
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Latest from all albums
571
481
2267
270
572
2268
482
271
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
30th April 2024 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
sterling rose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close