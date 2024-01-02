Sign up
Photo 453
1 2 Pink spotted rose
It's always interesting to check out the rose garden because you never know if there will be pink on the roses are not.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
flower
rose
