1 26 Busy Bees by sandlily
Photo 473

1 26 Busy Bees

Suddenly the bees have found our hummingbird feeder and they are really trying to make the most of it.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Judith Johnson ace
I've never seen one of these before. Fascinating!
January 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Caught those nicely in the sunlight
January 26th, 2024  
