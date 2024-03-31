Previous
3 31 Bright spot on a rainy Easter Sunday by sandlily
3 31 Bright spot on a rainy Easter Sunday

Desert Marigolds are always a cheery sight.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
