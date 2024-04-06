Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 548
4 6 Beautiful Poppy
So excited that these are coming up and blooming in our patio of rocks.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3501
photos
34
followers
37
following
150% complete
View this month »
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
Latest from all albums
2244
547
458
248
548
2245
459
249
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th April 2024 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
poppy
Kathy Burzynski
I think this would qualify for this month's theme flower art - If interested tag your photo "theme-april2024" Here is the link to the challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49111/april's-monthly-theme-and-vote-for-last-month's-finalists
April 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close