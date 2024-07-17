Sign up
Photo 647
7 17 Spreading Dogbane with a Fritillary butterfly
Couldn't decide which Fritillary butterfly this was.
17th July 2024
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
flowers
butterfly
fritillary
dogbane
spreading dogbane
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image
July 18th, 2024
