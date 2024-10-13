Previous
10 13. Horned Owl by sandlily
Photo 604

10 13. Horned Owl

Another bird of prey visiting our Blessing of the Animals.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
