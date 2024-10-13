Sign up
Photo 604
10 13. Horned Owl
Another bird of prey visiting our Blessing of the Animals.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
bird
,
owl
