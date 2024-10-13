Sign up
Previous
Photo 2418
10 13 Kestrel
Liberty Wildlife brought 3 birds of prey to our Blessing of the Animals. Such fun to get a close look at this birds. Although there is nothing physically wrong with this small hawk, it is too familiar with people to be safe in the wild.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4126
photos
34
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Nature
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
13th October 2024 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
kestrel
