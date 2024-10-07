Sign up
Photo 720
Creeping Daisy
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4113
photos
34
followers
35
following
197% complete
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
2411
718
719
2412
720
2413
2414
721
Views
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
7th October 2024 3:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
daisy
