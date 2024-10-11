Previous
10 11 Muralist at work. by sandlily
Photo 724

10 11 Muralist at work.

Laura the Muralist painting one of the utility boxes
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise