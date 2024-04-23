Sign up
Photo 565
4 23 White Globemallow
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3566
photos
34
followers
37
following
154% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
23rd April 2024 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
globemallow
