Photo 566
4 24 Desert Willow is blooming
The tree near us that has the first buds open.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
2
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3570
photos
34
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
24th April 2024 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
desert willow
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful vivid colour and capture fv!
April 25th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely colour.
April 25th, 2024
