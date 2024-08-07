Previous
Next
8 7 Canadian Geese VanDusen Botanical Gardens by sandlily
Photo 668

8 7 Canadian Geese VanDusen Botanical Gardens

According to our tour guide, these geese are not Canadian and they don't know where they originated.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise