Previous
Photo 669
8 8 Japanese Anemone UBC Botanical Garden
This bloom is not in the Nitobe Memorial Garden but nearby grounds of the Botanical Gardens of University of British Columbia
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
8th August 2024 12:44pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
anemone
,
ubc
,
windflower
